Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne is open to renewing Sebastian Vettel's contract whenever the four-time world champion is ready to sign.

Vettel -- now in his third year with the team -- is currently leading the championship by 20 points and has scored all of Maranello's six wins over the past three years.

At the end of last year there were rumours that Vettel would seek a switch to Mercedes when his current contract expired, but that was before Ferrari returned to the front of the grid as a serious contender for the title.

Marchionne, who sent a warning to Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen on Sunday, said the door is open for the German to sign a new contract for 2018 and beyond.

Lars Baron/Getty Images

"I've been very clear in the case of Sebastian because also he's different," Marchionne said. "I don't know, I haven't talked to Kimi about what he really wants, but in the case of Sebastian, if he wants to continue to race, I made it very clear that if he wants to stay, we'll just renew it. It's up to him.''

Whether Raikkonen remains as Vettel's teammate is less clear and Marchionne said he would soon enter into discussions with the Finn.

"I think all options are on the table. We are going to continue discussing this with Kimi. But I made it very clear if Sebastian wants to stay, then it was his option."