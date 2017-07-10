Take a look at all of the best social posts surrounding the drama of the Austrian Grand Prix. (2:22)

Williams pair Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll were left relieved by their Austrian Grand Prix fightback, after recovering from the rear of the field to take a two-car points finish.

Having suffered its worst qualifying performance in Austria since the 2014 British Grand Prix with both Massa and Lance Stroll knocked out of Q1 in 17th and 18th respectively, Williams recovered well on Sunday to get both cars inside the top ten.

Massa and Stroll took advantage of a first-lap collision involving Daniil Kvyat, Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen on their way to gaining a handful of positions by the end of the opening lap. A much improved race-pace allowed Massa to seal ninth, while teammate Stroll followed home in 10th.

"For sure you cannot celebrate a ninth position, we always want more, but starting 17th it was a fantastic race for me," Massa said. "I had a really good start, getting through the issues that were happening in corner one, and overtaking cars. It was a fantastic first lap as the pace was great, compared to qualifying, which is something we need to work to understand so that we don't repeat starting out of position like today.

Sutton Images

"At the end of the race it was a bit disappointing not to be able to pass Ocon, but I was just losing a lot of grip in the high-speed corners behind him, and he had good speed on the straight so it was quite difficult. I'm so happy with my race and it's good to have both cars in the points."

Stroll, who claimed his third consecutive points finish, was pleased with his recovery drive but insists Williams needs to find a cure for its mysterious lack of pace in qualifying before next weekend's British Grand Prix.

''It goes to show anything can happen in a race and it is not over on a Saturday," Stroll said. "I am feeling very positive as I started 18th, finished 10th and picked up another point. It wasn't an easy race, although the start was good and we managed to gain some places.

"It was just a matter of staying focussed, not making any mistakes and saving the brakes and tyres towards the end of the race. We just need to figure out what happened to us this weekend in qualifying and try to cure it for the next race."