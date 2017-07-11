Radio Ga Ga: Austrian Grand Prix

Take a look at all of the best social posts surrounding the drama of the Austrian Grand Prix. (2:22)

ESPN rounds up the best radio soundbites from the Austrian Grand Prix, where Valtteri Bottas claimed a second F1 win and Daniel Ricciardo turned post-race entertainer.

"I think he jumped the start...."

Sebastian Vettel asks the FIA to look into Valtteri Bottas' near-perfect start, which he was -- and remains -- convinced was a little bit too good.

"I don't know why they push me so much, they cannot play bowling!"

A frustrated Fernando Alonso questions the driving of Daniil Kvyat after the Toro Rosso's lunge into Turn 1 saw both cars collide and suffer race-ending damage.

"Oh man. I just cannot believe this. F--- this."

It just wasn't Kevin Magnussen's weekend in Spielberg. While hunting down Lance Stroll for tenth, his car slowed with a DRS issue, forcing him to return to the pits to retire.

"I've gotta get by, guys, tyres are good, brakes are good."

Lewis Hamilton asks Mercedes to consider a different strategy to get him past Kimi Raikkonen, prompting his surprise early stop.

"How can this take so long? If this is a solid blue he should just f---ing move out of the way!"

It wouldn't be a race without Raikkonen complaining about backmarkers and traffic, but this time he had a point. After being stuck behind Stoffel Vandoorne the Finn makes his frustrations clear -- Vandoorne was later issue a drive-through for ignoring blue flags.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

"Box Carlos, we need to retire."

"What a glorious race."

Carlos Sainz is in a sarcastic mood as he brings his Toro Rosso into the pits to retire in the closing stages.

"Keep an eye on these tyres. I'm very worried about them."

As he closed in on Daniel Ricciardo late on, Hamilton's mind was set firmly on the state of his tyres and whether they could survive a late piece of attacking driving.

"OK mate this is the last lap, get your elbows out now. This is for the podium."

Ricciardo gets told he can fight tooth and nail to keep Hamilton behind as the Mercedes moves in for a late assault on third position.

"Great job, great job, really good job."

"YES! Yeah guys. Thank you. Feels good."

Tony Ross and Valtteri Bottas celebrate the second win of their time together, which came after another tense late battle with a charging Vettel.

"Yeeeeeha! Wooohoohoo! Yes guys.... YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHH"

"[Laughing] Nice job mate... Excellent, very good."

"RAAAAARRRGGHHHHHHHHHHH!"

Having got his elbows out, as instructed, the always-entertaining Ricciardo celebrates his fifth consecutive podium, prompting chuckles from race engineer Simon Rennie in the process.