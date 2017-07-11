        <
          Lewis Hamilton opts out of London demo

          Maurice's Memories: British Grand Prix (2:08)

          Maurice Hamilton recalls camping out in 1967 to see Jim Clark win the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (2:08)

          10:15 AM ET
          • Laurence EdmondsonF1 Editor
          Lewis Hamilton will not take part in Formula One's demonstration on the streets of London this week.

          On Wednesday, all ten teams will appear in the centre of London to take part in an event that will see F1 cars drive up and down Whitehall. The idea behind the event is to bring the sport to the fans, but Hamilton -- arguably the biggest name in F1 and one of just two British drivers on the grid -- will not take part.

          He confirmed the news via social media, saying he would take a "two day break" before seeing his fans at Silverstone on Thursday.

          Formula One's new management have promised that London Live will be "the most striking example yet of Formula One's evolution this year" and a "landmark event" for the capital. However, fans hoping to see the British three-time world champion drive his Mercedes will have to wait until the opening day of British Grand Prix practice at Silverstone.

          Those that do attend will still be treated to an impressive show as London hosts its first public F1 demonstration run since 2004, when 500,000 people lined the streets around Piccadilly Circus to catch a glimpse of F1 cars.

          Wednesday's event is due to kick off at midday with an F1 schools and innovation showcase at Trafalgar Square before the demonstration runs take place between 17:30 and 21:00.

