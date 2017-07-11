Maurice Hamilton recalls camping out in 1967 to see Jim Clark win the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (2:08)

Formula One's new owners have hit out at Silverstone for publicly triggering the break clause in its contract to host the British Grand Prix just days before the 2017 edition.

The British Racing Drivers' Club, who own the circuit, announced Tuesday that it is exercising its right to opt out of the contract after the 2019 race as the current deal is not financial viable. BRDC chairman John Grant made it clear the announcement does not signal the end of Silverstone's tenure as British Grand Prix host as it wants to negotiate a better deal.

The F1 Group -- the name given to the Libery Media Group after its Formula One takeover went through in January -- are unhappy with how

"The week leading up to the British Grand Prix should be a week of great celebration for F1 and Silverstone," the F1 Group said in a statement. "We deeply regret that Silverstone has chosen instead to use this week to posture and position themselves and invoke a break clause that will take effect in three years' time.

Sutton Images

"We offered to extend the current deadlines in order to focus on everything that is great about Silverstone and Formula One. Regretfully the Silverstone management has chosen to look for a short-term advantage to benefit their position."

The BRDC's announcement outlined the cost of hosting the event in recent years. The circuit lost $4.8 million hosting last year's event, £2 million more than the previous season.

The F1 Group is determined to continue its negotiations with Silverstone.

"Our focus is still to preserve the British Grand Prix. We will carry on negotiating with the promoter in good faith and in private to reach a fair and equitable solution."