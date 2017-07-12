Red Bull boss Christian Horner is "amazed" Silverstone has triggered the break clause in its British Grand Prix contract as he believes it has opened the door for Formula One to pursue a race around the streets of London.

On Tuesday, Silverstone offers the British Racing Drivers' Club confirmed it is exercising its right to end its deal to host the race at the end of 2019. The BRDC hopes to continue negotiations with the Formula One Group to continue hosting the race from 2020 onwards, but is refusing to continue under the current deal it believes is unsustainable financially.

The move angered F1's new owners, Liberty Media, who accused Silverstone of "posturing" only hours after confirming a live demo around the streets of London which will take place on Wednesday. That demo comes amid speculation F1 bosses are keen to explore the possibility of a future race around Docklands area of east London.

Manuel Goria/Sutton Images

Red Bull boss Horner feels the BRDC is playing a dangerous game with the future of the British Grand Prix.

"Silverstone is a wonderful track," Horner said. "The teams and the drivers love driving there. Liberty has made a commitment that there will be a British Grand Prix.

"But with this London event happening tomorrow, if that was a success - which hopefully it should be - with the recent legislation changes that are happening in the City of London, one can imagine a London Grand Prix being pretty attractive to the Liberty guys.

"Silverstone needs to be a little bit careful how they handle themselves and negotiate, that they don't find themselves losing out. I am amazed that they have triggered their break clause."

Much of the dispute over the future of the race is down to the contract Silverstone signed to keep the race in 2009, which included a Promoter's Fee which increases by five percent every year. The circuit claimed losses of £2.8 million in 2015 and £4.8 million last year, something Horner feels the circuit should have anticipated when the new deal was signed.

"Silverstone signed a contract and they knew what they were entering at the time. They have now realised that they can't afford it despite having a full house every year. They either should not have signed it in the first place or they got their maths wrong."