Sauber has confirmed the signing of former Renault boss Frederic Vasseur to the role of team principal.

Vasseur arrives just weeks after Monisha Kaltenborn departed the team due to "diverging views of the future of the company" ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Vasseur left his role as Renault boss on the eve of the new season due to a disagreement with the French manufacturer's senior management.

He quickly emerged as favourite to replace Kaltenborn when her departure was announced and Wednesday's announcement confirmed he will join the team as managing director and CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG as well as team principal.

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking on his new role, Vasseur said: "I'm very proud to be joining Sauber Motorsport AG, and wish to thank the company's shareholders for their trust in me. I've been impressed by the facilities in Hinwil and by the talent and ambition of the workforce, and I very much look forward to complementing the team with my experience and determination and drive all people in the right direction in everything they do: I am convinced that all together we will achieve ambitious targets.

"I cannot wait to start working with our drivers, engineers and all the staff. I look forward to contributing to the next important phase in the development of the team."

Sauber chairman Pascal Picci added: "Frédéric Vasseur's long and successful career in top level international motorsport speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Sauber."