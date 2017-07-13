LONDON -- Formula One's next engine formula will retain hybrid technology, but Ross Brawn has promised not to settle on a solution that finds a "soft middle ground" between what manufacturers demand and what fans desire.

The current V6 turbo hybrids will remain in F1 until 2020 when the existing engine agreement between teams and the sport expires. Brawn has represented Formula One Management in a series of meetings this year to determine which way F1 goes next and he is determined to find the right solution for the future of the sport rather than a compromise.

"We're in debate with the engine manufacturers and car manufacturers and some of the engineering companies like Cosworth and Ilmor - people that are pure racing engine manufacturers - so there is a big discussion going on," Brawn said at F1's London Live event on Wednesday.

"It's not a question really of finding a sort of soft middle ground where you don't offend anyone because I don't think that will be the best solution. But hybrid technology is probably going to be retained because it offers some relevance, it offers the engagement of manufacturers, but can we turn it around a little bit and make it a tactical quality? So in a race you've got much more capacity to use the battery power and the hybrid nature of the cars to try and get an advantage.

"This is not widely known but [Valtteri] Bottas got past [Lance] Stroll in Baku because he saved his battery up and used it on that last section. He used it tactically. Well, we should have all known that on the TV, it should have been something we demonstrated. So the hybrid side for sure could provide some interest in that respect."

The noise of F1's high-revving V8s has been missed by fans Sutton Images

One of the main criticisms of the current engine formula has been the quality of the exhaust note compared to the high-revving, naturally-aspirated V8s that went before. Brawn says F1 must listen to that criticism but ruled out a simple return to the past.

"We have a lot of fans who say we want to go back to normally aspirated engines and what you've got to do is ask the next question of 'Why is that?' And it's because it creates more emotion with the noise and the revs.

"So can we create a hybrid engine which has that noise and has the revs and has the appeal? I think the manufacturers involved in Formula 1 know that that's a key element because they need to have a successful Formula 1. It's no good having an engineering exercise that demonstrates your technology if nobody is watching it.

"So the manufacturers realise it's got to be a balance of relevance but still able to engage the passion of the fans. So I think the new engine won't be going back to a normally aspirated V12, whatever the heart might say, but it will be a more exciting and more accessible than we have now.

"And one which is probably not such a major performance differentiator, because the last few years the engine was pretty dominant. Mercedes have done a fabulous job, and it's only really been this year that Ferrari have got on terms with them and we're seeing a great competition. So we need to see a level of technical challenge with the engine that is not beyond three or four teams able to achieve a good standard. So a lot of lessons learned from the current engine."