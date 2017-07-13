Robert Kubica's chances of a sensational return to Formula One have gained another boost after another impressive private test outing for Renault this week.

Kubica, who had returned to an open wheel car for the first time since 2011 last month in a private outing at Valencia, was given another chance at Paul Ricard on Wednesday to assess his readiness for a full-scale F1 return, driving a modified 2012 car. The Polish driver's promising F1 career was cut short he suffered severe arm injuries in a rally crash six years ago.

The Polish driver completed 90 laps of the French circuit without issues, leaving him convinced he is capable of a full time return.

"It is necessary to go step by step," he told L'Equipe. "I have come a long way. Don't forget that. My doubts about my capacities have disappeared with these two days of tests. I am no longer afraid of not being at the level but there remains a way to go."

Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Renault told media he performed his test "completely". The successful test is likely to fuel speculation of Kubica returning to Renault full-time in 2017.

Renault did little to downplay rumours of Kubica making an appearance at the post-Hungarian Grand Prix tests at Budapest on August 1-2, where he would be able to test this year's car, saying it is "too early" to say whether he will join the team on those days.

Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul said: "He has so far only driven an old car, with a detuned engine, with demonstration tyres. He has not been submitted to the stresses of a race nor run with other cars."