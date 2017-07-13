F1 enters partnership with Snapchat

SILVERSTONE -- Formula One has partnered with social media network Snapchat in order to share fan-produced videos and pictures at a selection of upcoming grands prix.

Prior to Liberty Media's takeover earlier this year, Formula One Management had made a concerted effort to remove fan videos from social media channels in order to protect the television rights held by F1's broadcasters. However, the new deal means the sport is now actively encouraging racegoers to upload videos to Snapchat so that they can be collated by the social network's "Our Stories" platform and distributed via the app.

"Our Stories, one of three types of content on Snapchat's Discover platform, are compilations of Snaps submitted from Snapchatters at events and locations around the world, and curated by teams of editors and producers at Snapchat," F1's press release explained. "Our Stories allow Snapchatters at the same event to contribute their unique perspectives through video and photo Snaps to one collective Story, capturing the atmosphere and excitement.

"After this weekend's inaugural Our Story at the British Grand Prix, Snap will cover the races in Singapore, Japan, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi."

(Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

Several sports series -- including the NFL, MLB and NBA -- have had a presence on Snapchat for some time. Frank Arthofer, head of digital and new business for Formula One, said the new deal was just the start of FOM's plans to increase its presence on social media.

"This is the first step towards expanding our social media strategy. Right from the start, we have said we want to work with partners to bring fans closer to the amazing show that is Formula One, an incredible mix of technology and individual talent -- and Snap fits that bill.

"We need to continue to bring new fans to the sport -- by reaching out to them on social media platforms with behind the scenes, fun and engaging content. Snap's platform is one of the most popular among 'millennials,' a sector we are particularly keen on attracting, as it represents the future of our sport."

Until now, the most notorious Snap from the F1 paddock was uploaded at last year's Japanese Grand Prix when Lewis Hamilton Snapped his way through an FIA press conference -- adding a bunny rabbit filter to his own face and to rival driver Carlos Sainz. The incident caused a stir in some sections of the traditional media, who felt Hamilton should have been focusing on the press conference itself rather than his phone. Two days later, the Mercedes driver reacted to negative stories by refusing to answer questions at his next media briefing and walking out of the room.