New Sauber boss says 'Honda question' is his priority

New Sauber team boss Frederic Vasseur says "the Honda question" is the first issue he must face in his new job, amid reports the team's 2018 engine deal is already in jeopardy.

Earlier this week, German media reported Sauber is looking for a way out of the Honda contract it announced ahead of the Russian Grand Prix. It is suggested the team is assessing its options with a Mercedes and Ferrari engine supply also on the table for next year.

Vasseur replaced Monisha Kaltenborn this week following her departure from the team, which was due to a disagreement over the future direction of the company. The Frenchman is wary of the situation McLaren has faced since joining the Japanese company in 2015 and wants to immediately resolve doubts over the issue.

"The Honda question is on the table - it's the first one I'm going to work on," he told L'Equipe. "We need to take care of this quickly. In light of what I hear from McLaren, it can be scary."

Sauber secured new owners last year in Longbow Finance and Vasseur believes he will be given all the tools to succeed at his new team.

"I've got the means to revamp the team and put it back in the points on a regular basis," he said. "It's exciting. "Longbow is investing a large budget in the project. They've got a precise plan over several years. I have free rein to run this project. The team is motivated and has often proved its skills in the past."