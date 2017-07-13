Sean Bratches, managing director of F1's commercial operations, says there are no plans to lose the British Grand Prix despite the ongoing issues with Silverstone. (1:25)

SILVERSTONE -- Sebastian Vettel is expecting a fair crowd at the British Grand Prix, the home race of title rival Lewis Hamilton, despite suggestions he could face a hostile backlash for the events of Baku.

Vettel created controversy at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he drove alongside Hamilton and rammed his car, angry at what he thought had been a brake-test from the race leader. Vettel received an in-race penalty but escaped further sanctions from the FIA after a further investigation, something Hamilton suggested FIA president Jean Todt had should answer questions about publicly.

Despite the controversy, Vettel received one of the loudest ovations at Wednesday's popular demo around the streets of London, an event which saw every driver but Hamilton attend. Hamilton's name was booed when mentioned at a result, but Vettel refused to get drawn into criticising his rival.

When asked about his thoughts about Hamilton not attending, Vettel smiled and said: "I don't care to be honest. I think it was something that we were asked to do and I said yes.

"I think it's not many times in your life you have this kind of opportunity. I turned out to be a great event, a fun event for us as well as the people so I guess it's a win-win but everybody was free to choose to whether he says yes or no so ask him but I don't really care."

Simon Galloway/Sutton Images

Silverstone has traditionally been fervently pro-Hamilton, who has won the event three years running, adding to his famous victory at the 2008 edition in the rain. Vettel has no concerns about the crowd treating him as the pantomime villain this weekend.

"I don't think you need to make a big story of it. Obviously I am not the home driver so I am pretty sure that they will cheer the home drivers which you have Lewis and Jolyon [Palmer] and that's what they should do.

"You expect the same from when we go to Brazil to have the people to be cheering for Felipe [Massa], this year's there no German GP... To be honest, I won here in the past and I was mostly fighting with Jenson [Button] at that time for the race, the championship and when I won I was surprised as they were very fair.

"They stood up and maybe you expect they are not happy, not that pleased but they were. It's a fair crowd, a crowd that appreciates that you've done a good job. It's a great place to race, it's a fantastic circuit, it's a great crowd because one they are fair and passionate about racing, there's a lot of supporters for Ferrari in this country as well. I don't see it as a fight or anything. I think it's great to run in front of a big crowd."

An English journalist then put it to him that there would be more focus on him given the events of Baku, to which he replied: "I don't think so but if you say so, you coming from here. So I take your word for it."