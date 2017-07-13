Lewis Hamilton thinks Formula One drivers are not be prepared for how fast the corners will be at this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Silverstone consists of some of the highest speed corners on the calendar including Turn 1, Copse and the famous Maggots and Becketts section. Due to the additional grip and downforce produced by this era of F1 car, drivers will be taking these corners faster than ever before.

"I think Copse is going to be flat this year. It is going to be rapid,'' Hamilton said. ''None of us are prepared for just how quick Silverstone is going to be compared to previous years. It was awesome in the last race and Maggotts/Becketts is going to be the same.

"It will be a physical race for us being as it is mostly medium and high speed corners. The G we are pulling it will be at least one up maybe two, who knows, it will be a lot of fun."

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo concurred with Hamilton and believes the speeds which we saw drivers carrying through the second and final sectors in last weekend's race at the Red Bull Ring was a glimpse to what we will see this weekend.

"It's going to be fun. I love high-speed corners. From Turn 9 to Turn 15, from Copse to Stowe, some of the coolest sequence of mild race track we go on all year. We got a taste for it in Austria, the second, third sector we were carrying some speed. I think it's a sign of what this weekend is going to be like I think.''