SILVERSTONE -- Sebastian Vettel has given the Shield cockpit protection device its first lap of a Formula One track in opening practice for the British Grand Prix.

The Shield was seen in public for the first time on Thursday when it was fitted to Vettel's Ferrari in the pit lane. It was little more than an installation run to get an early impression of the device from a ahead of a bigger on-track test at Monza in September.

The Shield fitted to the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel during its first outing on Friday morning Sutton Images

The FIA is also carrying out indoor and outdoor tests of the Shield, which has emerged as the governing body's favourite cockpit protection solution, one it hopes can be implemented in time for 2018. It has replaced the controversial Halo device tested extensively in 2016 and the Aeroscreen trialled by Red Bull.

Though a short test, the FIA will be keen to hear Vettel's early impressions and also his feedback on getting in and out of the cockpit quickly. Of early interest will be whether the reflection on the screen distorted the driver's vision, though it was carried out under a cloudy morning sky at Silverstone.