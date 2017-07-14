British Grand Prix: Full coverage

Maurice Hamilton recalls camping out in 1967 to see Jim Clark win the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (2:08)

ESPN rounds up all the coverage from the British Grand Prix, the tenth round of the 2017 Formula One season. The race takes place with the circuit's future in doubt, following the British Racing Drivers' Club's decision to trigger a break clause in its contract meaning it can walk away from its current deal in 2019.

Quick links - Austrian GP Live commentary - click here Circuit map and stats - click here

The weekend will also see the first tests of the Shield device, as well as the continuing championship fight between Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Quick links:

-Friday practice

-Build-up

-Preview

-Video

David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

FP1 report: Bottas beats Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas was the fastest driver in the opening practice session after setting a new lap record at the Silverstone circuit on Friday morning.

Vettel gives Shield its first on-track outing

Sebastian Vettel has given the Shield cockpit protection device its first lap of a Formula One track in opening practice for the British Grand Prix.

Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Hamilton defends no-show at F1's London demo

Lewis Hamilton has explained why he opted to fly to Greece for a holiday rather than take part in an F1 demonstration event on the streets of London on Wednesday.

Vettel downplays prospect of hostile Silverstone crowd

Sebastian Vettel is expecting a fair crowd at the British Grand Prix, the home race of title rival Lewis Hamilton, despite suggestions he could face a hostile backlash for the events of Baku.

Toro Rosso under investigation for unsafe car

Toro Rosso has been called in front of the stewards at the British Grand Prix after presenting Carlos Sainz's car for scrutineering in an unsafe condition.

Hamilton: Drivers not ready for higher Silverstone speeds

Lewis Hamilton thinks Formula One drivers are not be prepared for how fast the corners will be at this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

F1 enters partnership with Snapchat

Formula One has partnered with social media network Snapchat in order to share fan-produced videos and pictures at a selection of upcoming grands prix.

Vasseur determined to clarify Honda-Sauber confusion

New Sauber team boss Frederic Vasseur says "the Honda question" is the first issue he must face in his new job, amid reports the team's 2018 engine deal is already in jeopardy.

Brawn: Next F1 engine must avoid 'soft middle ground'

Formula One's next engine formula will retain hybrid technology, but Ross Brawn has promised not to settle on a solution that finds a "soft middle ground" between what manufacturers demand and what fans desire.

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Time for under-fire Silverstone to deliver a classic

ESPN previews the British Grand Prix and why the future of the race is facing more uncertainty than ever.

Glenn Dunbar/LAT/Sutton Images

Can Bottas win the drivers' championship?

ESPN's Jennie Gow and Laurence Edmondson discuss whether Bottas can challenge Vettel and Hamilton for the championship.

F1 promises to keep a British GP

Sean Bratches, managing director of F1's commercial operations, says there are no plans to lose the British Grand Prix despite the ongoing issues with Silverstone.

Brawn and Button want to reignite fans' love of racing

Ross Brawn and Jenson Button praise the impact of F1 London Live with helping to recapture the fans' love of racing.