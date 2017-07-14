Daniel Ricciardo's post race shoeys have become one of the most anticipated moments of a Formula 1 podium celebration but they might be about to come to an end.

Ricciardo, who is riding a run of five straight podiums was asked what the plan would be should he get on the podium at Silverstone on Sunday and he admitted the ritual might have run its course.

"I honestly didn't plan on doing it. Even in Baku I was, like, 'ah, I won't do it'," Ricciardo said on Thursday.

"DC (Coulthard) took my shoes off and then in Austria, Martin (Brundle) was frothing for it. I feel like there's some real sick bastards around here. I never thought it would continue like this."

Ricciardo said fans were even shouting "shoey" at Ricciardo during the promotional event for the British Grand Prix that was held in London on Wednesday.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

"I'm just walking along, minding my business and they're like 'do a shoey'...I don't actually just take my shoe off while I'm walking in the street and drink out of it. I feel like I dug a hole for myself with this one," a grinning Ricciardo said.

"On that note, I feel like it's been fun. I want to say it's run its course; we'll see what happens."

Editor's Picks Vettel gives Shield its first on-track outing Sebastian Vettel has given the Shield cockpit protection device its first lap of a Formula One track in opening practice for the British Grand Prix.

And if the shoey gets put away Ricciardo suggested there is one person to blame, after a couple of recent drivers were none to keen on quaffing champagne from his boot.

First up teenager Lance Stroll wasn't exactly enamoured with the idea after claiming his first podium in Azerbaijan but then Austrian Grand Prix winner, Valtteri Bottas, straight up refused to skol champagne out of the Aussie's boot.

"I heard the Finns drink. I really heard that. But Valtteri did not carry his flag well last Sunday," the Australian driver said.

"Shame on him. Wow. Valtteri Bottas. Disappointed. That's it. No more shoeys."