Lewis Hamilton has launched his own emoji app to allow his fans to communicate using animated images of his face.

However, the triple world champion has been beaten to the idea by former McLaren teammate for the first (and probably only time this year) Fernando Alonso, who set the trend for emoji apps when he announced his own version earlier this year.

The app, dubbed 'HAMOJI', will be available to app stores "soon" and includes Snapchat-style animal filters as well as Hamilton's face displaying a vast array of emotions. It even features the blonde hairstyle he introduced at the 2015 Italian Grand Prix.

Whether you are feeling tired, upset, or in love, the Briton has got you covered with various added fashion accessories. This leaves us thinking which driver will join in with the latest trend next...