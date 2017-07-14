SILVERSTONE -- Valtteri Bottas continued his and Mercedes' strong start to the British Grand Prix by edging teammate Lewis Hamilton to the quickest time of Friday's second practice session.

Having topped the morning session, Bottas set a 1:28.496 during the qualifying simulations on Pirelli's softest tyre to once again lower the lap record. That time put him 0.047s up on Hamilton's soft tyre benchmark, which remained his quickest after a mistake on his super-soft lap. Having gone purple and then green through the first two sectors, Hamilton had a twitch at Chapel before going wide at the corner, compromising his lap. The three-time world champion later asked Mercedes to check for damage but the team confirmed he had escaped the moment with just a "a little bit of tatiness" on the floor of his car.

Hamilton's drama suggested there is still time to come from the Mercedes W07, which finished 0.332s up on the quickest Ferrari. Kimi Raikkonen was the man placed as best of the rest, though he hit yellow flags in his final sector and had to lift, meaning it is unlikely he extracted the maximum from his car. Raikkonen would spin later in the session while deep into a longer run, with his car stepping out as he approached the quick right-hander at Becketts and spinning off the circuit.

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel finished fourth in the other Ferrari, 0.460s down on Bottas' benchmark. Like Mercedes, Ferrari has fitted both its cars with new engines this weekend which it hopes will deliver a significant power boost. Vettel's car did not receive a new turbocharger or MGU-H, meaning he will avoid a grid penalty for this race if no more parts are needed.

Max Verstappen finished fifth for Red Bull, just 0.15s behind the nearest Ferrari. The teenager came close to hitting the back of the slow-moving Felipe Massa mid-way through the session while trying to overtake the Williams on the inside at Club. The stewards later confirmed the incident is under investigation. Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo was sixth, 0.4s down on Verstappen after a messy sequence of corners through the Maggots-Becketts complex which cost him time.

Nico Hulkenberg finished an impressive seventh for Renault, narrowly ahead of Massa in eighth, who also had a spin after his incident with Verstappen. Fernando Alonso, due for a grid penalty this weekend having reverted back to Honda's 'Spec-3' engine, was ninth, 1.7s off Bottas' time and just 0.2s off the Williams ahead. Esteban Ocon rounded out the top ten for Force India.

The Toro Rosso drivers were split by just 0.007s, with Carlos Sainz pipping Daniil Kvyat to 11th. Sainz was one of the drivers to be caught out through Maggots and Becketts, getting loose during a super-soft tyre run and spinning off the circuit. His number 55 car had only been cleared to race earlier this weekend after the team voluntarily changed a tyre tether the stewards had deemed to be unsafe during a scrutineering test on Thursday. Sergio Perez finished behind in the other Force India, though the local team often sees an upturn in performance on Saturdays.

Romain Grosjean was 14th in a session which featured a heavy lockup in the Haas, one place ahead of Lance Stroll. Stoffel Vandoorne was 16th for McLaren, a massive 0.5s down on teammate Alonso. Jolyon Palmer was 18th -- with his headline super-soft time 0.9s down on Nico Hulkenberg's. His session also included a spin in the final sector which compromised the end of Raikkonen's lap. Marcus Ericsson was the lead Sauber at the foot of the table, edging teammate Pascal Wehrlein to 19th position.