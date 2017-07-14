Vettel cut Shield test short after feeling dizzy

SILVERSTONE -- Testing of the FIA's latest head protection device got off to a bad start at Silverstone after Sebastian Vettel reported distorted vision and dizziness while testing the Shield during first practice for the British Grand Prix.

Vettel completed a single installation lap with the Shield attached to his Ferrari before asking for it to be removed when he returned to the pits.

"We had a run planned with it, but I didn't like it -- especially looking forwards because of the curvature," he said. "It had quite a lot of distortion and I got a bit dizzy and there was a lot of downwash coming off the back of my helmet and pushing my head forward, so we decided to take it off."

Asked if he was able to easily get in and out of the car, Vettel added: "For sure it doesn't help. I think that getting in, getting out -- obviously getting in doesn't matter -- but getting out is probably more about getting used to it, so that's not the main thing I think."

The device is designed to protect the driver's head from flying debris and is an alternative to the Halo and Aeroscreen devices tested last year. The FIA has put its weight behind the Shield this year with the hope of introducing the device next year.

The governing body is also completing a series of indoor and outdoor tests with the Shield before it hits the track again at the Italian Grand Prix in September. However, Vettel's damning verdict may result in the FIA going back to the drawing board.