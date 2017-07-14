Sean Bratches, managing director of F1's commercial operations, says there are no plans to lose the British Grand Prix despite the ongoing issues with Silverstone. (1:25)

Billy Monger will attend this weekend's Formula One British Grand Prix as a guest of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

The 18-year-old, who lost both of his lower legs in a horrific British F4 crash at Donington Park in April, and his family have been invited by Hamilton to Silverstone to watch the weekend's action from the back of the Mercedes garage.

Monger shared a hug and handshake with Hamilton as the two met ahead of second practice on Friday, before he spent the session alongside Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in the Silver Arrows' garage. Following Friday practice, Hamilton, who previously admitted he had been "affected" by Monger's accident, praised the youngster's resilience and strong mind-set.

"Obviously I have watched closely the incident that he had which I think broke everyone's heart to see that kind of thing happen," Hamilton said. "For me personally it really it home as I remember being where he was in that category and fighting your way up with the dream and your view on being in Formula One and to have that taken away from you in an instant, that was really not his fault. I was just devastated.

"People always ask me where I get my inspiration from. I get inspiration from all these other individuals doing amazing things around the world and he is one of those. He has come out of hospital, actually he had an operation yesterday and he is here today. This week he had been having operations. His mind-set, his mentality, he's inspiring so many people who have issues whether its disability or had incidents and even for people like myself.

"I think he's frigging awesome so that's why I invited him down and his family. When I was in the garage I could see him in my mirror. Hopefully going to get him in my car at some stage because I am sure he wants to sit in the car. He's already racing, already back in the racing car, a bit like Alex Zanardi, who for me blows my mind. I think he's just an incredible human being, he's gone onto win gold medals and I know this kid is going to do the same thing."

Excited for this weekend @lewishamilton @mercedesamgf1 thanks for the invite👌🏼🏎 A post shared by B I L L Y M O N G E R (@billymongerracing) on Jul 14, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

Monger got back behind the wheel of a racing car just 11 weeks after his accident, driving a specially adapted Fun Cup car at Brands Hatch earlier this month as he stepped up preparations for his racing return at the Estoril round of the VdeV Endurance Proto Series in November.

The Briton is linking up with quadruple amputee and Le Mans racer Frederic Sausset in a scheme aimed at putting three disabled drivers on the grid at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2020.