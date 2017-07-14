Ross Brawn and Jenson Button praise the impact of F1 London Live with helping to recapture the fans' love of racing. (1:09)

SILVERSTONE -- Romain Grosjean believes Formula One's latest head protection solution is as bad as the concept it was designed to replace.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel gave the Shield its on-track debut during the opening practice session at the British Grand Prix on Friday. However, he only managed one lap before returning to the pits complaining of dizziness and distorted vision through the curved screen.

"The Shield is as bad as the Halo," said Grosjean, who has been a staunch critic of extra cockpit protection ever since the Halo device was tested last year.

Grosjean and Vettel are both directors of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), which has campaigned for greater safety in the sport over several decades, but Grosjean said divisions among drivers means cockpit protection is rarely discussed at meetings.

"We have actually stopped discussing about it because it is a safety related item and we are always pushing for safety and we don't want to go any more than that. It is not up to us to make the decision, the drivers are very divided on that opinion.

"I think we have backed off on that subject. The test was not very conclusive today. I tried the Halo last year, I hated it, it made me sick so we haven't yet found a good solution."