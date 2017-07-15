Laurence Edmondson talks to Sam Collins about the issues that have hampered McLaren-Honda at Silverstone. (2:51)

SILVERSTONE -- Fernando Alonso's British Grand Prix grid penalty has risen to a combined 30 places after multiple component changes to his Honda power unit overnight.

Alonso already had a five-place penalty hanging over his head when Honda changed the energy store in his engine on Friday. On Saturday during FP3 the Japanese manufacturer confirmed a wholescale change.

The No.7 car will be fitted with a new turbocharger, internal combustion engine, MGU-H and MGU-K. The turbocharger is the first time Alonso has used an eighth element, meaning that part carries a 10-place penalty, while the others each carry five places. Each driver is allowed four of every component of the power unit before incurring penalties.

Honda is keen to move through Alonso's power units so it can maximise its result at the Hungarian Grand Prix at the end of July, a race it expects to perform well at due to the configuration of the Budapest circuit. The Spaniard has reverted back to Honda's 'Spec-3' engine that produced a step forward at the Austrian Grand Prix.

For the third year in a row, McLaren has faced regular grid penalties due to the problems with engine supplier Honda.