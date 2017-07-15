Daniel Ricciardo is concerned that he has lost one of his four engines for the season after suffering a suspected turbo failure in qualifying for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Ricciardo had been leading the timesheets for much of Q1, however, he was forced to stop his Red Bull half way through the session and with conditions improving, he plummeted down the timesheets and was knocked out of qualifying. The Australian was already on the backfoot this weekend after being hit with a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, but will move up one place to 19th on the grid once Fernando Alonso's grid penalty is applied.

"It sounded a little bit sick, that was the first thing, then I lost a bit of power and heard some weird turbo noises," he said. "I still don't know much about how cars work but I think I know what a turbo sounds like, and I could hear it not behaving.

"It stayed running and then it all switched off. I thought I could nurse it back to the pits but then everything went off. It's definitely a big failure of some sort, and we couldn't save it for the session. Obviously I don't know how this now affects us for the rest of the season, probably losing an engine now, but maybe it's repairable."

Simon Galloway/Sutton Images

Ricciardo is still confident of fighting back into the points paying positions and believes wet weather in Sunday's race could help him move further up the order.

"It's disappointing because we know in these conditions give us a bit more of an opportunity, we were quick at the beginning there,'' he added. ''Obviously tomorrow is another day -- I'm just disappointed not to be able to show more of what we can do in qualifying. We've got some work ahead of us to get back in it."

"Either in these [conditions] or dry we can fight through to get inside the top 10. We were quick out of the box, and I saw Max jump up there, so we have a good car. This weather could help me out, get me a few more positions. We'll see."