SILVERSTONE -- Fernando Alonso say he was pleased to reward McLaren's recent hard work with top spot in Q1, though he admits its British Grand Prix prospects look bleak without "chaos" unfolding in the race.

Alonso was the star of Q1, making a gamble in the closing moments and diving into the pits for slick tyres as the track dried out. He had under two minutes to get around the circuit and start his flying lap, which he did with a fraction of a second remaining.

The Spaniard -- who will drop to the back row once he serves a 30-place grid penalty for multiple engine component changes made by Honda -- went top, prompting cheers in the grandstand. Though the joy proved to be short-lived, with Alonso knocked out of Q2, he is happy McLaren had a moment to celebrate after enduring a dismal season so far.

"I saw the reaction of the people at the end of Q1, it was nice the grandstands happy for that moment," he said. "I think the guys in the garage deserved it as well, they've been working so hard this last couple of years, changing many components and, unfortunately, working very hard. So, even if it's just for one moment, to be up there I think it's good."

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

The rain at the start of the race and the drying track Alonso excelled on were perfect conditions to steal a good result, something he thinks will be key on Sunday with a back row start imminent.

"We now need to think about tomorrow, we proved today that in mixed conditions we are quite competitive, so a wet/dry, wet/dry chaotic race could play in our favour, so we will try to do our best. "

Chuckling, he then added: "I need mixed conditions, I need 25 pit stops for the others, to change tyres very often aughs) and if do 23 stops then you recover a lot of places...

"In a way I think it's better to be out of Q3, because you can chose the tyres you will start the race with. Starting last with old tyres from Q2 is a penalty, so I'm happy with P13. Being faster in Q1 was nice, it was Ok, but we had slicks. The track was a little bit on the limit, we took a benefit from that and then let's see tomorrow. These mixed conditions can hopefully help us, so let's hope it will be like that tomorrow too, so we can have a chance to fight."