Lewis Hamilton says he was energised by the home crowd as he stormed to a joint-record fifth pole position at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton was in a league of his own in qualifying as he claimed pole position by 0.5s over Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen in another sensational qualifying lap similar to that of in Canada and Baku where he claimed top spot by similar margins. Speaking after qualifying, Hamilton praised the British fans' support as he goes into tomorrow's race hoping to reduce the 20 point gap to Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship.

"It's so energising,'' Hamilton said. "I think Nigel [Mansell] mentioned years ago. I think it [the fans' energy] gives you a second... maybe it's half a second, it definitely feels like it gives you something. You carry that energy.

"It's really hard to put it into words because of course I grew up watching TV and I remember seeing Nigel with the support and wondered what it feels like, I am sure we have all done that, wondered what it feels like having all that focus and attention and support and focus energy pointing into one spot, into to me.''

(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

With the future of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone under threat, Hamilton was keen to stress the importance of having a grand prix in the United Kingdom.

"I've said this many times. I feel like this is the home of motorsport. The UK, of course we have the teams here, you can see the crowds here every grand prix, there's no reason not to have the grand prix. I can understand if no one was turning up and it was costing a lot but the fans save up and spend so much money on these weekends.

"I think it would be a real shame to lose it. I do not believe for one second that we will lose the British Grand Prix because the world would erupt. I would do whatever I can to encourage make sure it does not happen.''