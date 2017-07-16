SILVERSTONE -- Lewis Hamilton turned in a dominant performance to win a record-equalling fifth British Grand Prix and cut Sebastian Vettel's championship lead to one point after both Ferrari drivers hit tyre trouble in the closing stages.

Hamilton's victory never looked in doubt after he led every single lap from pole position to claim his fourth consecutive win on home turf at Silverstone. But while the Mercedes driver made it look easy, the drama kicked off behind him in the last three laps as both Kimi Raikkonen in second and Vettel in fourth suffered front left tyre delaminations. Raikkonen's saw him lose one position to Bottas before pitting and returning to the track in third, but Vettel's occured earlier in the lap and dropped him from fourth to seventh as he pitted at the end of the penultimate lap.

Valtteri Bottas made it a one-two for Mercedes after a brilliant recovery drive from ninth place saw him overtake Vettel and close within a few seconds of Raikkonen before the Ferraris hit trouble. Max Verstappen secured fourth for Red Bull after his team feared he would encounter the same problem as the Ferraris and pitted him for fresh set of tyres with just two laps remaining.

Daniel Ricciardo recovered from 19th on the grid to fifth in the second Red Bull, passing Nico Hulkenberg on the penultimate lap to score a solid haul of points on a weekend when everything seemed to be going against him. Despite losing fifth position to Ricciardo at the end, Renault will take plenty of positives from finishing sixth at Silverstone and by the end of the race Hulkenberg had a 53-second advantage over the lead Force India of Esteban Ocon in eighth. Sergio Perez made it the eighth double-points finish of the season for Force India, with Felipe Massa picking up the final point on offer on Williams 40th anniversary weekend.