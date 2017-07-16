Take a look at all of the best social posts surrounding the drama of the British Grand Prix. (1:51)

ESPN rounds up the main talking points from the British Grand Prix, a race which saw momentum in the championship fight take a dramatic shift in the closing laps as Ferrari hit double tyre trouble.

Shock: An identical front-left tyre delamination for both Ferraris late on, helping Mercedes secure a one-two finish and slashing Sebastian Vettel's championship lead to just one point. The Ferraris looked set to split the Mercedes drivers before Kimi Raikkonen's issue hit with four laps left, although that elevated Vettel to the final step on the podium.

But the issue hit the red No.5 car just three laps later, seeing him drop from third down the order and emerge from his last-gasp pit stop in seventh position. A momentum changer if ever there was one.

Shocker: Teammates hitting each other is always a bit of a disaster. Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat have never been the chummiest teammates and its unlikely their relationship will be enhanced leaving Silverstone. On lap one, as the two men diced for position through the Maggots-Becketts complex, Kvyat got loose on the inside and spun into the side of his teammate, immediately taking the Spaniard out of the race.

Kvyat immediately claimed "he turned in on me!" but multiple replays suggested Sainz was just a passenger. Kvyat got a drive-through penalty for re-joining the circuit unsafely, which was harsh given he had little control over his car once he got out of shape, but blame for the incident should rest on his shoulders. With Sainz looking for a way out of Toro Rosso and the team nearing an extension for Kvyat, it will be interesting to see how this impacts the future of both drivers.

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Wheel-to-wheel: There was some thrilling fights in the race, with Vertappen and Vettel going wheel to wheel through Stowe and very nearly coming to blows. Verstappen forced Vettel wide at the penultimate corner and it appeared the Ferrari driver had learned his lesson later in the race when Bottas tried the same thing. On that occasion, Bottas was the aggressor around the outside but Vettel held his line -- he would be caught the following lap.

Overtake of the race: Max Verstappen on Sebastian Vettel through Turn 3 at the start was a sight to behold, holding firm around the outside of the championship leader. The Dutch teenager is usually feisty off the line and his recent run of bad luck clearly gave him a point to prove off the line. That moment proved to be pivotal in Vettel's race as his attention shifted from catching Hamilton to consolidating the final place on the podium.

Simon Galloway/Sutton Images

Local hero: Lewis Hamilton has always had a love-hate relationship with the British media, but not with the Silverstone crowd in recent years. The story of his London demo no-show evaporated this week and chants of "Lewis, Lewis, Lewis" as he took the podium replaced the smattering of boos his name received in the capital city. He clearly gets a big lift from his home crowd and that was clear as ever today.

Driver of the day: Hamilton was unmatched out front, but this award has to go to Daniel Ricciardo for his mega drive through the field. Not only did he climb from 19th to fifth, but he had to make two recovery drivers after sliding off the track ahead of the Safety Car restart. The Australian was clearly fired up and helped Red Bull claim an unlikely fourth and fifth -- helped in part by Vettel's late drama.