Lewis Hamilton reckons his dominant performance at the British Grand Prix shows there is no reason to question his lifestyle choices or preparations in Formula One.

Having claimed a commanding pole position on Saturday, Hamilton stormed to a record-equalling fifth British Grand Prix win and his fourth consecutive victory at Silverstone in imperious style, leading every lap and setting the fastest lap of the race to seal his fifth career grand slam.

The Briton faced criticism last week as he decided to miss an F1 demo run in London in favour of flying to Greece for a two-day holiday. He received a media backlash for his no-show at the event but was backed by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who labelled the criticism as an "insult".

"There's no reason to question my preparations," Hamilton insisted after the race. "I have more poles than most, I'm obviously building up the wins. My performance is second to none, so if you don't know now that my preparation is mainly on point then I guess you never will. I will be training hard next week in different locations. I train myself and know what I needed to do to get myself ready. I think I'm very fortunate as I know what is right for me and right to get myself ready.

"I'm really happy as with all that negativity that came into the weekend to be able to perform the way I have. I still feel young, I still feel fit and I'm sure I can continue to go for a long time. I have no idea what the future holds but all I can do is maximise every single day, take every opportunity that comes ahead of me and continue to enjoy my life the way I want to enjoy my life, regardless of what people say."

Hamilton also praised the raucous support he received from his home crowd at Silverstone and says it was an amazing feeling to join in the celebrations with his fans by crowd-surfing -- replicating similar scenes to those witnessed following Nigel Mansell's fourth and final British Grand Prix win in 1992.

"The support has just been immense this weekend. With the amount of flags, the amount of support today was just tremendous. Growing up watching the TV I've seen Nigel [Mansell] and seen the reception he got from the British fans. I've never seen it at any other circuit with any other driver so it was always a kind of 'how amazing would that be' thought.

"I feel like over the last four years I've got to feel that and each year it feels like it's grown and it's got bigger, more accepted. The reception has just been amazing and it's so energising and really feeding my inspiration to put in a weekend performance in like that."