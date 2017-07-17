Take a look at all of the best social posts surrounding the drama of the British Grand Prix. (1:51)

Ever had that moment when you are waiting next to someone but aren't in a particularly chatty mood?

Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen were forced to show their patient sides while British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton continued his celebrations by crowd-surfing with his home fans after Sunday's race.

While the Briton lapped up the support and crowd-surfed on a sea of fans, Mercedes teammate Bottas and Raikkonen were left waiting for him in the drivers' post-race press conference. The Finnish duo, not known for their social skills, twiddled their thumbs and hopefully glanced around the room, praying Hamilton would arrive and spare them from the awkward nightmare surrounding them.

But when you have hundreds of adoring fans screaming your name and demanding attention, some things just have to wait. After dominating on track in his Mercedes W08 at Silverstone, Hamilton then took to the track by foot as he greeted some of his supporters under the podium on the main straight and milked the applause for all its worth.

Bottas and Raikkonen, who have clashed on a number of occasions in Formula One, waited on in front of the on-looking media as the press conference was delayed. Hamilton did eventually turn up for the media session, but Raikkonen and Bottas looked bored and unimpressed.

Sorry guys 😂😂😂 A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Hamilton -- who announced he was launching his own emoji app dubbed 'HAMOJI' -- later shared a still image from the press conference and apologised. It seems second-placed man Bottas did see the funny side, as he replied to Hamilton's Instagram post with a laughing emoji.

For Raikkonen, already peeved following his late puncture, the jury is still out on how he was feeling but the pictures tell enough of a story.