ESPN rounds up the best radio soundbites from the British Grand Prix, which saw Ferrari hit dramatic tyre trouble and Daniil Kvyat put FOM's bleeper on overdrive.

"Max, there are yellows in Turn 7."

"Yeah, that's because of me! [Laughs]"

After running wide in Friday practice, Max Verstappen gets some information he already knew from the Red Bull pit wall.

"He just turned into me!"

Daniil Kvyat's view of his first-lap collision with Toro Rosso teammate Carlos Sainz...

"All OK with the car, Carlos?"

"Yeah, all OK. You can tell Danny he did a very good job there."

...Compared to Sainz's view of the same incident. The stewards agreed with Sainz, handing Kvyat a drive-through penalty for the incident.

David Davies/PA Images via Getty Imagess

"This is [censored] Formula One it's not [censored] [censored] racing. [Censored] [censored]."

As you can tell, Kvyat wasn't overjoyed to hear news about his penalty, adding some pennies to the swear jar in the process.

"Daniel, is the car OK?"

"F--- knows!"

Having run wide at the Safety Car restart, Daniel Ricciardo gives a great piece of driver feedback to an inquisitive Red Bull pit wall. His car was fine, as it turned out, and he would turn in a brilliant recovery drive to fourth.

"He wants to play bumper cars or something."

Having turned in a stellar defensive move to keep Sebastian Vettel at bay, Max Verstappen questions the championships leader's driving after being pushed wide in a wheel-to-wheel moment at Stowe.

"There is something jumping in the cockpit. Something is loose, I don't know what."

When not complaining about blue flags or demanding a steering wheel, Kimi Raikkonen still finds time to report all sorts of things to the Ferrari pit wall.

Simon Galloway/Sutton Images

"Great job!"

"Copy. Minimal talking."

The supremely cool Valtteri Bottas tells race engineer Tony Ross to keep the airwaves quiet after finding a way past Vettel.

"F--- me my left-front tyre is broke!"

Kimi Raikkonen cannot believe his bad luck after seeing his tyre delaminate three laps from the finish. The Finn would crawl back to the pits and recover third, but cut a desperately annoyed figure on the podium.

Sutton Images

"Well there was no sign of that happening. Sorry."

Vettel tells Ferrari he had no warning about his dramatic puncture in the closing stages of the race, just two laps after teammate Raikkonen hit similar trouble.

"We've got the best fans, thanks for everyone who turned up. I see you out there!"

Lewis Hamilton laps up the adulation of his home crowd after taking the chequered flag for a fourth consecutive British Grand Prix victory.