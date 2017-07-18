Take a look at all of the best social posts surrounding the drama of the British Grand Prix. (1:51)

DTM's Lucas Auer will join Russian youngster Nikita Mazepin in testing for Force India at the post-Hungarian Grand Prix test at Budapest's Hungaroring.

Auer, the nephew of former Formula One driver Gerhard Berger, is currently second in the German touring car championship. The Austrian drives for the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport BWT team, which is adorned with the same pink livery and sponsorship as Force India this season.

Auer and Mazepin, a Force India development driver, will have split duties on both days of the tests, which start August 1. Force India boss and owner Vijay Mallya is keen to see how the two young drivers fare at the Hungaroring.

"We are pleased to be running two talented youngsters at the Budapest test," Mallya said. "We already know Nikita well and giving him time in the VJM10 is the next stage in his development programme with us.

"I'm delighted to welcome Lucas to the team and will follow his progress closely. It's always a special moment when a driver gets to experience an F1 car for the first time and I'm pleased Lucas can make his debut in one of our cars."

Lucas Auer is currently second on points in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters. Daniel Kopatsch/Bongarts/Getty Images

Looking ahead to his first taste of Formula One machinery, Auer said: "For me, it's a childhood dream come true to drive an F1 car for the first time. I will be aiming to make the most of the test -- and, of course, I'll be savouring every second of it."

Mazepin tested for Force India at the post-British Grand Prix test in 2016 and the 18-year-old is looking to build on that experience.

"I learned so much from the last test and it's an important part of my development as a driver," he said. "I've been doing lots of simulator work to get ready for the test and I'm working hard to make sure I deliver everything the team expects from me."