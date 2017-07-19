F1 set to introduce Halo in 2018

Sam Collins talks to Laurence Edmondson about Sebastian Vettel's test run of the Shield ahead of the British Grand Prix. (3:43)

The FIA has confirmed the Halo cockpit protection device will be introduced in Formula One next year.

The Halo is designed to reduce the risk of serious head injuries in F1 by offering drivers extra frontal protection against flying debris.

The Shield device had also been in the running for 2018 but after an unsuccessful debut at Silverstone last Friday, the FIA confirmed that Halo "presents the best overall safety performance".

Initially, the FIA wanted to run Halo on all cars this year, but in July 2016 Formula One's Strategy Group voted to postpone its introduction to 2018 while more on-track tests were carried out. Those tests continued throughout the second half of last year, but the device continued to divide opinion among drivers and fans, leading to additional research around the Shield concept.

Despite facing further opposition at a meeting of the F1 Strategy Group on Wednesday, the FIA confirmed it would push ahead with last July's agreement to introduce Halo in 2018.

"Following the unanimous agreement of the Strategy Group, in July 2016, to introduce additional frontal protection for Formula One and the repeated support from the drivers, the FIA confirms the introduction of the Halo for 2018," an FIA statement read. "With the support of the teams, certain features of its design will be further enhanced.

"Having developed and evaluated a large number of devices over the past five years, it had become clear that the Halo presents the best overall safety performance."

Reverting to the Halo is likely to be a controversial decision among some F1 drivers and fans, but it was also the only option available if the FIA was to implement extra frontal cockpit protection before next year.

Also on the agenda ...

During Wednesday's meeting of the Strategy Group -- the first at which teams without a seat were allowed to attend -- the subjects of the 2021 engine regulations, cost control and improving the show were also discussed.

An update was given to all attendees regarding the two engine meetings held in Paris this year, which the FIA said "involved significant representation from the bulk of global motor sport power unit manufacturers". Further analysis of the 2021 power unit concept will be completed over the summer before being reviewed at the next meeting of the Strategy Group in September.

In terms of cost control, a "new approach" was presented to the Strategy Group and received unanimous support. It was announced that a dedicated working group made up of representation from the Formula One Group, the FIA and the teams would be tasked with coming up with innovative solutions aimed at ensuring the sport remains sustainable in the future.

Lastly, a number of sporting measures aimed at improving the show were also debated and it was announced that specific studies will be carried out to assess these.