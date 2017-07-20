Lauda fears F1 will regret introducing Halo

Sam Collins talks to Laurence Edmondson about Sebastian Vettel's test run of the Shield ahead of the British Grand Prix. (3:43)

Mercedes chairman Niki Lauda says the FIA has made a mistake by committing to the Halo for 2018.

Editor's Picks What is Halo and why is it being introduced? A guide to what the Halo is, why it was introduced and how a device aimed at improving safety has become so controversial.

On Wednesday, the FIA announced it would push ahead with the introduction of cockpit protection device next year after the rival Shield concept proved unusable during its first test at the British Grand Prix last week. Despite facing opposition from Formula One's Strategy Group on Wednesday, the FIA cited last year's decision to postpone Halo until 2018 as its mandate to introduce the device next year and is hoping the teams will help modify the existing concept to make it better.

But Lauda believes the FIA has yet to find the perfect solution for additional cockpit protection and should hold fire until it does.

"There is 100 per cent a better solution than the Halo, we wouldn't have tried three things otherwise," Lauda told Auto Motor und Sport. "Therefore, it would be more sensible to go further in that direction and if we find something that does not destroy the looks, then it could be introduced in 2019.

Sutton Images

"It's as simple as that. There is no reason to rush something we will regret later. "

Formula One has had open cockpits since its inaugural race in 1950 and Lauda believes there is no need to offer further protection now that several other safety measures are in place.

"The Halo destroys the DNA of a Formula One car," he added. "The FIA has made F1 as safe as possible.

"Also, the danger of flying wheels is largely ruled out, because the wheels are now more firmly attached [by wheel tethers]. The risk to the drivers is minimal. "

Gasperotti/Sutton Images

Lauda believes the correct solution will have a more convincing body of evidence behind it than Halo.

"There is no doubt that you have to improve safety where you can. We tested the Halo, the Aeroscreen from Red Bull and Ferrari's Shield. No one has been 100 per cent convinced yet and you have to make the right decision in such a situation. The Halo is the wrong one. "