Jennie Gow and Max Chilton discuss whether the incidents that occurred at Silverstone have shifted the Championship momentum back to Mercedes. (2:23)

Max Verstappen has dismissed Sebastian Vettel's latest criticism of his driving, saying its hard to take the four-time world champion seriously given his recent controversies.

Verstappen and Vettel had a thrilling wheel-to-wheel fight at Silverstone, after which the teenager suggested his rival wanted "to play bumper cars". After the race Vettel was critical of how Verstappen moved under braking to defend his position, a claim frequently levelled at the Dutchman during the 2016 campaign.

It came just two races after Vettel created a storm in Azerbaijan by driving into the side of title rival Lewis Hamilton's car ahead of a Safety Car restart. Vettel received an in-race stop-go penalty and briefly moved to the cusp of a one-race ban for the incident, something Verstappen was quick to point out when told of the German's comments.

"Yes, but I don't take that seriously," Verstappen told Dutch reporters. "Especially not after all the things he did. If you look at the penalty points that he's got... The fight with Sebastian was good. It was hard but fair, I think. That little bit of contact maybe not, but for the rest everything was okay."