Force India has opened contract negotiations with Sergio Perez about extending his stay into 2018.

Perez has been at Force India since 2014, when he joined after just one season at McLaren. The Mexican driver has rebuilt his reputation at the team since his unsuccessful spell at McLaren and has claimed four podiums since his arrival.

After speculation of joining Renault last year, Perez eventually re-signed with Force India in October having agreed commercial terms. With Perez's teammate Esteban Ocon in the first of a two-year deal, team boss Vijay Mallya is keen to confirm an unchanged line-up for 2018 as soon as possible.

"We have already commenced talks with him for the renewal of his contract," Mallya said. "When I have to take a new driver I like to leave it late, when I have a returning driver I like to do it early.

"Checo is a highly talented and experienced driver. There's no question about that and I'm glad Esteban is pushing him."

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The make-up of next year's grid is currently uncertain, with those currently without a deal including Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen. Fernando Alonso's future is also uncertain, opening up the possibility of there being a vacant seat at McLaren.

Mallya says he would not stand in Perez's way if he had the opportunity to join one of the sport's biggest teams.

"Speculation is there every year isn't it. I like to believe that my drivers are happy in this team. We give them a good car to race. If there is a Mercedes or a Ferrari seat, they'll obviously jump at the opportunity. I'm not going to stand in their way.

"But other than that I think we have the best car. We give them an atmosphere where they are comfortable, they enjoy the team, the colleagues, they enjoy working together. What's the reason to move."