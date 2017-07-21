Vijay Mallya will not rush into his plan to re-name Force India as he hopes the new title will last for the next 10 years of the team's Formula One tenure.

Force India has been on the grid in its current guise since Mallya took control of the outfit in 2008. In recent months a name change has appeared likely, with the Indian business mogul keen to give the team a more commercially-friendly name after struggling to attract major sponsorship from India in the last 10 years.

Any F1 name change must gain approval from the FIA and the Formula One Commission but it appears the team is still a long way from making any proposals.

"There is no specific timeline," Mallya said of the change. "Is it going to be done this year for next year? I can't answer that question because we are under no pressure to take an early decision. When the right name comes with our partnership engagements, then of course we will go ahead."

Mallya says he realised a change had to be made after seeing the obstacles presented by the current name and how it focused primarily on one nation.

"It was a discussion with certain sponsors, who expressed some reservations on Force India being too geographically or territorially specific. There are international sponsors who are onboard and wish to come onboard, who have no business in India.

Sutton Images

"I think the time has come that we need to also present them with a global opportunity on a global platform, so after living with Force India, the time has come now to change. We can't keep changing the name of the team, so the decision we take has to last for at least another 10 years. So we are thinking about it."

The team hopes the new name gives it a more "international flavour". The Force One name has emerged as the early favourite to replace Force India -- six different businesses with versions of that name were registered in early June. However Mallya is not yet ready to commit to one name and admits the final iteration could be dictated by discussions with prospective sponsors.

"Over management discussions Force One was suggested. I really liked it. Obviously when you come up with a name the first thing is to find out if the name is available, because if it isn't available there's no point thinking about it or pursuing it further. We checked, it was available and the next thing we did was we immediately registered the name and that of course started all the speculation that the change of the name would be from Force India to Force One, but we haven't decided that yet.

"Some people have come up with even new suggestions. One member of my staff said why don't we just call ourselves Force Racing? Why Force anything else? Good. Another solution. These suggestions will keep coming up in our talks with our sponsors and partners, we will keep all this in mind."