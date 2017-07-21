Jennie Gow and Max Chilton discuss whether the incidents that occurred at Silverstone have shifted the Championship momentum back to Mercedes. (2:23)

Pirelli has revealed that Sebastian Vettel's tyre failure in the closing stages of the British Grand Prix was caused by a slow puncture, though it is yet to discover what caused Kimi Raikkonen's on the previous lap.

Both Ferrari's suffered dramatic failures to the front-left tyre in the closing laps of the Silverstone race. After the race Pirelli said the failures were unrelated -- Raikkonen's tyre had remained intact, while Vettel's was completely deflated and destroyed.

Formula One's tyre supplier launched an immediate investigation into both failures. While that process has provided answers for Vettel's failure it is still yet to understand the cause behind Raikkonen's.

Simon Galloway/Sutton Images

A statement released on Friday said: "As appeared clear since Sunday afternoon, a full investigation has now confirmed that the original cause of the failure was a slow puncture. The consequent driving back to the pits on an underinflated and then flat tyre led to the final failure.

"Kimi Raikkonen's damaged tyre shows less evidence of what occurred, so further tests and analysis are still ongoing in Pirelli's laboratories and indoor testing facilities. It will take a few more days to reach a definitive conclusion."

Raikkonen and Vettel had been running second and fourth before the failures occurred. Though Raikkonen was able to limit the damage and finish third, Vettel's slow crawl back to the pits meant he emerged from his stop on the penultimate lap in seventh position. The late drama for Vettel helped cut his championship lead over race winner Lewis Hamilton to a single point.