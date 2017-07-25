Horner: F1 must get priorities right with 2021 engines

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says Formula One is at a crossroads and must make decisions now in order to remain relevant in the next decade.

F1's current hybrid engine formula is due for renewal in 2021 and the sport is currently working with stakeholders and car manufacturers to decide which way to go next.

The FIA insists F1 must remain the pinnacle of motorsport, but also find a solution that allows for cheaper, louder and sufficiently powerful engines. Two meetings have already taken place to discuss the next generation of power units and further analysis will be completed over the summer before being reviewed at the next meeting of F1's Strategy Group in September.

Horner, who represents the biggest team in F1 without car manufacturer backing, says the sport needs to find the correct balance between road-relevant technology and entertainment.

"I think what's really interesting is that Formula One is effectively at a crossroads with the new regulations, because those regulations theoretically come in 2021 and there will be probably and eight to ten-year life on those engines, so what we are looking at is actually is Formula One's relevance pretty much up to 2030," he said. "Now, by 2030 how many people are actually going to be driving cars? Are they going to be autonomous? Are they going to be electric? The world is changing so fast in that sector.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"Formula One has some serious questions that it needs to answer today in the choice it makes for the engine for the future. What is Formula One's primary purpose? Is it technology or is it a sport and entertainment, and man and machine at the absolute limit? I sense that with the new ownership that has come into Formula One that creating great entertainment, creating great content, the noise, the sound, the exhilaration of seeing the drivers as the star is of absolute primary concern to them."

Horner believes the fans should be put first and if that means prioritising the noise of the engine then the rest of the objectives should fall in behind.

"I hope that with the opportunity there is with the regulation change that is being discussed at the moment that the fundamental aspects of cost, performance and attractiveness to the fans, therefore the noise, the acoustics of these engines, are a key factor in the set of regulations they come up with. I think that in turn will produce good racing, reduce costs and bring back some to the appeal that engines of a bygone era used to produce."