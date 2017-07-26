Haas still working on brake solution

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the American outfit will continue to evaluate which brake package suits it best at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The team has been plagued by brake-related issues since joining the Formula One grid in 2016, a trend which has continued this season. Romain Grosjean appears to have been worst-hit by the problems, most notably in Baku, with Steiner previously admitting that Kevin Magnussen is more capable of driving around the issues.

Haas opted to split brake suppliers between its drivers at the British Grand Prix in an attempt to better understand the situation, as Grosjean ran brakes from new suppliers Carbon Industrie, while Magnussen stuck with Brembo. Although the team felt progress was made, Steiner insists further investigation is required.

"We made one step toward understanding the new brakes," Steiner explained. "There is a second step because in Silverstone there is no hard braking. It's one of the circuits where you use the brakes less than in all of the other circuits.

"Hungary is the opposite. You use the brakes quite a bit and you have no time to cool them down because there are no big straights. You need to get your brake package in the right window so you're not putting too much energy into the tyres from the brakes.

"The driver just needs to always see that he gets them in the window," he continued. "Especially in qualifying, so when you cross the finish line for your fast lap, you have the right temperature in them. So we continue our testing and see where we get in FP1 and FP2, and then decide what we are going to do for the race.

"We will only know that after FP1 and FP2 because we are in the phase of evaluating and testing brakes. It depends a little on the driver feeling. At Silverstone, Kevin preferred to stay with the Brembo brakes because he knew them better. He did not do FP1, so he was more comfortable with them. But again, I don't know what will happen in Hungary until after FP1 and FP2."

Grosjean says he received positive feedback from the Carbon Industrie package at Silverstone and would prefer to stay with that supplier until Brembo can offer a better solution.

"It's never easy to change brakes on a race weekend," Grosjean admitted. "It changes much more than just the brakes with things like mapping and adjusting the set-up. I think we got some good results from the CI package.

"Whatever we were running with Brembo, with the right spec and the right temperatures it wasn't too bad. It'll be very dependent on cooling. When we've got the latest from Brembo, I'm happy with them. But if we can run the CIs, I'm probably going to stick with them."