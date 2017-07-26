McLaren junior Lando Norris will get his first on-track run in McLaren's 2017 Formula One car at next week's post-Hungarian Grand Prix test.

Norris will make his debut behind the wheel of McLaren's 2017 challenger -- the MCL32 -- on the second and final day of testing at the Hungaroring on Wednesday, taking over duties from team regular Stoffel Vandoorne, who will kick-off McLaren's programme on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old British sensation has made headlines for his meteoric rise through the junior ranks after becoming the youngest-ever karting world champion in 2014. He won the British Formula 4 title in 2015, before blitzing his rivals to claim titles in the Toyota Racing Championship, Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula Renault 2.0 NEC during 2016.

Sutton Images

Having won the prestigious McLaren Autosport BRDC Award last year, Norris was signed to the Woking-based outfit's young driver programme. He graduated to a full-time European Formula 3 campaign with Carlin for 2017 and has so far taken three victories to occupy third place in the drivers' standings halfway through the season.