Hungarian Grand Prix: Full coverage

The best of the reaction from Thursday's media sessions.

Sauber and Honda pull plug on 2018 deal

Honda and Sauber have agreed to pull the plug on their deal for the Japanese manufacturer to supply the Swiss team with Formula One engines in 2018.

Vettel in no rush to decide future

Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel says deciding where he will be driving in 2018 can wait until later in the year.

FIA expects final Halo designs to look better than prototype

By the time Formula One teams have integrated the Halo cockpit protection system into their 2018 chassis designs, the FIA is expecting the device to look more pleasing to the eye.

Grosjean cleared air with Wolff in post-British GP phone call

Romain Grosjean says he and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff spoke on the phone after the British Grand Prix to explain the comments both made after qualifying that weekend.

Palmer reassured he will keep Renault seat after summer break

Jolyon Palmer is confident he will keep his Renault seat after the Hungarian Grand Prix despite increasing speculation of a return for Robert Kubica.

Grosjean: Halo announcement was a sad day for F1

Romain Grosjean has labelled last Wednesday's announcement that Halo will be introduced next year as "a sad day" for Formula One.

Pirelli reveals cause of Raikkonen's British GP tyre failure

Kimi Raikkonen's dramatic tyre failure in the closing stages of the British Grand Prix was caused by external damage, Pirelli's investigation has concluded.

Three-way fight in Budapest?

Can Red Bull enter the mix at the Hungaroring? ESPN looks ahead to the 11th round of the 2017 season.

How does Force India get from Silverstone to Hungary?

Jennie Gow visits the Force India factory at Silverstone as they prepare to make the trip to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Tech Corner: Red Bull in breach of regulations?

Gary Anderson and Jennie Gow discuss whether or not Red Bull's front wing is in breach of FIA regulations.

Are Red Bull favourites to win the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Jennie Gow and Gary Anderson discuss whether Red Bull can overcome Mercedes and Ferrari to win the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Chilton: Budapest usually puts on a great show

Former F1 driver Max Chilton talks about his expectations ahead of the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Maurice's Memories: Hungarian Grand Prix

Maurice Hamilton remembers F1's first race behind the Iron Curtain, the 1986 Hungarian Grand Prix.

About the circuit: Although Hungary first hosted a grand prix in the 1930s, the Second World War and the advent of the Iron Curtain meant motor racing in Eastern Europe was seriously limited until the late 60s. In the 1980s Bernie Ecclestone looked to introduce a race behind the Iron Curtain, looking initially at Moscow before turning to Budapest, with a plan to run a race on a temporary road circuit in the city centre.

Organisers made the bold move to build a completely new circuit in a valley 12 miles from Budapest; the circuit was completed in just eight months and the landscape offering amazing spectators facilities with around 80% of the circuit visible from any vantage point.

The circuit held its first race in August 1986; it was a huge success attracting a crowd of nearly 200,000. The tight and twisty track has offered some excellent close races over the years, notably the 1990 race when Thierry Boutson won the race by less than 0.3 of a second from Ayrton Senna. The circuit is loved by some and considered twisty, hot and dusty by others.

Most wins

5 - Lewis Hamilton (2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016)

4 - Michael Schumacher (1994, 1998, 2001, 2004)

3 - Ayrton Senna (1988, 1991, 1992)

2 - Nelson Piquet (1986, 1987)

2 - Damon Hill (1993, 1995)

2 - Jacques Villeneuve (1996, 1997)

2 - Mika Hakkinen (1999, 2000)

2 - Jenson Button (2006, 2011)