HUNGARORING -- Romain Grosjean says he and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff spoke on the phone after the British Grand Prix to explain the comments both made after qualifying that weekend.

Grosjean was furious at the end of Q3 at Silverstone after being held up by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the end of a flying lap. Hamilton escaped punishment for the incident and kept pole position, something Grosjean felt was preferential treatment as the Englishman is in this year's championship fight.

Wolff reacted angrily to Grosjean's statements, which included a suggestion the world champions needed to invest in better a better GPS for the pit wall, saying the Frenchman should consider himself lucky to be in Formula One given his previous controversial incidents. Though initially upset about what Wolff said, Grosjean has revealed he resolved the situation by calling Wolff immediately afterwards.

"I saw the comments and I was not very happy," Grosjean said. "The good news is I have got his phone number! I called Toto. We had a great phone call. We explained each other.

"There are tensions, they are fighting for a world championship. Probably some of my words were reported to Toto in a different way. I didn't mean anything against Lewis or Mercedes. Just saying it cost me two positions on the grid, starting P8 or P10 is a different matter in Formula One and we are all fighting for the same things.

"I do apologise, I said their GPS is not good which is not fair to Mercedes, still thinking that I was on a fast lap and I lost three-tenths, it's a shame but it's behind us now. It's all good, I spoke with Toto and we are friends."

When asked if Wolff had expressed regret has his remarks about Grosjean's past record, the Frenchman said: "It's in the heat of the moment, so it's fine."