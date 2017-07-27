HUNGARORING -- After a disappointing first half of the 2017 season, Kimi Raikkonen is determined to build on his strong performance at the British Grand Prix and trigger a turnaround in his form.

While teammate Sebastian Vettel has won three races and leads the championship, Raikkonen has claimed just three podiums and languishes 79 points behind the other Ferrari. The Finn's poor form prompted Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne to label him a "laggard" before the Austrian Grand Prix, though it is understood the team would be willing to retain Raikkonen for 2018 if he took a significant pay cut.

Raikkonen is determined to start improving his performances and hopes Silverstone, where he finished third despite a dramatic late tyre failure, is a performance he can replicate more often.

"Personally, I'm not happy with the results, that's for sure," Raikkonen said. "I want to win races, I want to be up there all the time. That hasn't been the case this year too often. I know when things are correct and there are quite a few things that happened and you pay the price for it. Driving-wise, I have the speed, so I'm not worried about that. it's about putting things in the correct places.

"If you look purely at the end results, it's not very good. But put that aside and i think we have been quite happy some places, not so happy in some others. That shows in the results. Lately, especially last weekend, we have felt pretty good.

"The end result was not what we wanted but there are other reasons for that. Hopefully we have the same feeling here, the same feeling with the car and I'm sure driving-wise there is no issue. We have to get all the details right and get the most out of the package. [The Hungaroring] should be better for us, I might be wrong but hopefully not. We will give our best as always."

When asked how he would rate his current season out of ten, he gave a classic Raikkonen response, smiling and saying: "These days, you don't get numbers in school anymore! So tough luck!"

Raikkonen rates the Silverstone race as one of the most enjoyable races so far -- up until his tyre failure -- because of how well things came together in the race.

"The ones which I didn't finish were the worst ones but it happens sometimes. Top moment, it's hard to say. In the last race, i felt quite good -- it was fun, when things are running as you expect and you can do what you need.

"There are always good things in every weekend and there might be bad things in every weekend. We try to minimise the bad times and maximise the good ones. It's easy to look only at the results."