HUNGARORING -- Lewis Hamilton says it is unclear which setup direction Mercedes should take in order to overcome the deficit he faced to Daniel Ricciardo's fastest Friday practice time at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished Friday's second practice session in fifth after small mistakes ruined each of his quick laps on low fuel and super-soft tyres. After securing pole position at three of the last four races, Hamilton admitted the first day of practice at the Hungaroring had left him a little bit lost.

"Second practice started out good and then got a bit confusing later in the session," he said. "It is very unclear at the moment as to where we need to change the car, so there is a lot of analysis that needs to go on and I'm hoping that tomorrow when we get out on track it feels better.

"It's been a good track to me [in the past], it's been one of my best circuits, but I would definitely say this is one of the harder Fridays I can remember. I don't know if that's because of the windy conditions or not, but I think tomorrow particularly we will see how close the top three teams are."

Octane/Action Plus via Getty Images

For the first time this season Ricciardo topped both practice sessions on Friday, but Hamilton said Mercedes had expected Red Bull to make a resurgence in Hungary.

"Yeah, we anticipated that this weekend would be very close being that it is not a power-dependent circuit. Red Bull have an upgrade and their car looks pretty planted, so it's been a bit of a tricky day.

"But my pace was quite good on the soft tyre and I just didn't get the lap on the super-softs. I think we've got the package and we have just got to get it in the right envelope."