ESPN rounds up all the reaction from up and down the Hungaroring paddock following Friday practice for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas: "We have some work to do. The three teams at the front seemed very close. I was not quite happy with the balance of the car today and I was especially struggling with the rear end. The temperatures are expected to rise tomorrow, which means that we really need to get the rear end of the car more stable. I think that will be the main area for us to focus on. It should be interesting tomorrow."

Lewis Hamilton: "It wasn't the easiest start to the weekend, with the conditions very gusty," said the Brit. "We end the day in fifth but there's clearly good pace in the car. It's super tight between Ferrari, Red Bull and ourselves at the top of the leaderboard, so it's looking like it will be an exciting weekend. That should be good for the fans! There's some more work to do overnight to fine-tune the balance to get the car just where we want it and I believe the pace is in there. We just need to unlock it ahead of qualifying because every tenth is going to be crucial with three teams in the mix."

James Allison, Technical Director: "I guess after all the fun of Silverstone, it's back down to hard work here in Hungary. The leading cars are all very close and it's going to be a proper fight this weekend. The car has been reliable, and we improved the balance of the car from this morning. But we clearly still got more work to do before we achieve the right balance between having a quick car in qualifying and one that will have good tyre usage in the race."

Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo: "I can't complain with that day after topping both sessions, it's nice. We obviously brought some updates here and they seem to be working, I definitely feel like we have found some grip in various areas and taken a step in the right direction. We know this track usually suits us so it was important to come here and extract everything we could out of the car and make sure the updates did their job which in turn can allow us to fight with the guys up front. Being top of the timesheets is always nice but we were able to replicate that pace in the long runs which gives me confidence looking ahead to the rest of the weekend and achieving a solid result in Qualifying tomorrow. Ferrari seemed to find a bit more pace in the afternoon but I still managed to stay ahead so all signs are good. I'm sure the other teams will bring a bit more tomorrow, but I also think we have a bit more to find. If we can put it all together it could be a really positive Qualifying. I have a car I am comfortable with and I'm at a track I enjoy so it will be an exciting weekend, drive fast and put it all together in Q3, that's the plan."

Max Verstappen: "From my side in the beginning it was a bit difficult today and I was struggling with the balance. We changed quite a lot of things on the car and by the end of the second practice it was actually feeling quite ok. On the Supersoft tyre it was all coming together but I struggled to get a clean lap because of the red and yellow flags. I went out again when everyone was doing long runs and the sector times were fine so we are up there and it's looking good. I'm finally feeling good in the car at the end of a practice session so I think we can work from here. In qualifying Mercedes will of course turn up the power so I think we still need to find a bit of pace to really fight them, but it's all looking a lot better than previous races."

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel: "This morning I wasn't that happy, but in the afternoon I started getting the rhythm. So, I think we were not that bad, but it's difficult to read the session. Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull are very close to each other. It should be good fun tomorrow. We need to find the best settings for tomorrow and work a little bit more on the tires and on the driving. Then it should be better. I had a bit of damage on the car, after running over a kerb, so that we had to go back to the garage, but in the end it was fine. We saw some cars going off track today, especially at the exits to Turns 4 and 11, which are quite tough. I was a bit too aggressive this morning. But everything seems to work, so we should be in a better place tomorrow. Two years ago here the race was not bad - we won - and we had some other good races here. However, you always hope that the best race is yet to come. We have another chance on Sunday and we are looking forward to it.''

Kimi Raikkonen: "It was a normal day's work. We started pretty well in the morning, while the afternoon was a bit more tricky and less straightforward. When I stopped on the track it was because I had lost the throttle control for a minute, but then it recovered and I could continue. It was not a major thing, sometimes such issues can happen. The conditions were not the easiest and for sure, due to the red flags, we did not get as much running as we would have liked. Nevertheless it was not too bad. Today the lap times were very close, but you can expect that on this kind of track and many things can change from tomorrow on. We have to do our best and hopefully that's enough to push us to the front; then it will be up to us to drive as fast as we can.''

Force India

Esteban Ocon: "I was in the car this afternoon and I think I caught up with things pretty quickly. I found a nice rhythm straight away and I've ended the day feeling comfortable in the car. It's clear we have some work to do tonight to find a bit more performance, but we've done a lot of the hard work and we know where we need to improve. They have made some changes to the kerbs this year, which impact on the character of this circuit a little bit. I preferred the old style kerbs, but it's still an awesome track and I really enjoy driving here."

Sergio Perez: "Our long run pace looks promising, but I think there's still a lot we can find in terms of performance. The track improved a lot between the morning and the afternoon sessions, but it was still very windy and it made things quite difficult. It's very hard to overtake here so there's a big emphasis on qualifying tomorrow. I haven't been totally comfortable with the balance of the car so far but I am confident we can get it together and be in a position to fight for the top ten."

Robert Fernley, Deputy Team Principal: "It's been quite a disrupted Friday, with lots of yellow and red flags interfering with our work. We had a pretty comprehensive test programme, split between our two cars, and although we did manage to get through it, we didn't collect as much data as we had hoped. Esteban and Sergio are reasonably happy with the car, but of course there is still plenty of work to do to improve our performance during both the low and high-fuel runs. The battle in the midfield will be very tight tomorrow: margins will be small and any gain or mistake can mean a big swing in positions."

Williams

Felipe Massa: "It was a typical Friday, we were just trying to understand the tyres and the car on this circuit. For sure we did not have a great position at the end of the day, but we just need to understand everything around the car so that we can improve during the weekend. But this is normal for a Friday.''

Lance Stroll: "The day wasn't too bad, as we had a clean one without too many issues, so that is positive. We are not where we were hoping to be, but, as expected, we knew this track would be tricky for us and we need to keep pushing and work for tomorrow. The grip is quite hard to predict and, especially Turn 11, is quite bad. I saw a lot of drivers going off there. Like always, we will push as hard as we can to get the best possible result.''

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer: "It was quite a messy day for everybody, with a highly-disrupted FP2 session. In FP1 we managed to run a good programme with both Felipe and Lance, however the car was not as well balanced as we'd like, the pace was not spectacular and we didn't manage to improve from the first new tyre to the second new tyre. In FP2, we didn't manage to set times on the supersoft tyres, so from a highly-disrupted session we've come away looking quite poor on the timesheet. But it's given us lots of information to work with and we'll be working hard this evening to further improve the car for tomorrow.''

McLaren

Fernando Alonso: "It was a good day; even though it's always difficult on a Friday to get a clear picture, we're more or less where we thought we would be. We did some good testing and now we need to analyse the data and see where we've made progress. We're a little bit more competitive here than we were in the last couple of races, and it feels better to be able to potentially fight for Q3 and for a top-10 finish. We are taking care of every single detail - the smallest things matter."

Stoffel Vandoorne: "With both cars in the top 10, today's been a fairly positive day for us - everything went as we expected. As usual, the times in the midfield are very tight, so it'll be very important to find those tiny steps for tomorrow to enable us to improve a little bit. At the end of the session, we had a problem with the MGU-H but it didn't really matter because the PU I was using was already at the end of its mileage and we were going to fit another engine anyway, so luckily we'll have no penalties. I feel comfortable in the car, even though it's still not 100% there yet, and I'm confident we can take a step forward tomorrow".

Eric Boullier, McLaren-Honda Racing Director: "It's pleasing to end the day with both cars having finished inside the top 10 in both sessions. Fernando and Stoffel showed excellent consistency to match each other lap after lap during two sessions where progress was difficult due to a frustrating number of red flags. Nonetheless, Stoffel was particularly impressive today, and his performances underline the steady progress he has been quietly making over the past few races. It was just a pity that his afternoon session was cut short by an MGU-H problem - it was an older unit, nearing its mileage limit, and wasn't due to be used for the remainder of the weekend anyway. It won't have any impact on the remainder of his weekend. We've made a positive start to this grand prix, but we're mindful that there's still a lot of work left to do if we're to extract the maximum out of our car's package this weekend."

Yusuke Hasegawa, Honda R&D Co. Ltd Head of F1 Project & Executive Chief Engineer: "We came to the Hungaroring with expectations of acquiring some points here, and it has been a positive start for us today. Fernando was running with some new aero parts trying various settings in order to find the best balance of the car. Stoffel ran well, with lap-times close to his team-mate. We had to stop his car towards the end of FP2 due to an MGU-H issue, however the PU was nearing its life-span and the plan was to change it after FP2 so it will not affect the remainder of his weekend. In addition, we are not expecting to receive any penalties with this PU replacement which will take place tonight. We are expecting another tough session in hot conditions tomorrow; however, we think we have enough potential for both drivers to go through into Q3 here in Hungary."

Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat: "We were not really able to put a fast lap together today. There's certainly room for improvement and we need to try and progress in order to get ready for tomorrow."

Carlos Sainz: "Overall, today has been a positive day. We had a bit of a slow start in this morning's FP1, trying to understand the new parts that were on the car, but in this afternoon's FP2 we managed to understand them a lot better and we put together a much better car than the one we had in FP1. I felt a lot more comfortable and the car was also a bit faster. So, all in all, it's been a day where we've managed to make good progress and I look forward to tomorrow."

Haas

Kevin Magnussen: "It's been a tough day not getting much out of the Friday sessions. I only got a couple of laps at the end of FP2 on low fuel. So, we don't have a great feeling for things at the moment but, hopefully, I'll catch up a bit tomorrow. For sure, it's going to make things a little bit difficult."

Romain Grosjean: "A pretty tough day for the whole team. We've been struggling with the balance all day. I think we can quote it as one of our worst Fridays since we started Haas F1 Team. We just need to put everything together and try to understand what the problems are. Obviously, we've had some issues today. We have to try to get better for tomorrow. It's not over yet, but we've certainly not made our lives easy."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "The car had been looking quite good even in the short track time I had in the session. I lost the rear quite aggressively. It snapped on entry into turn 11. There was nothing I could do, to be honest. We're checking to see what happened. The track time is important for me. I lost out on 50 minutes of FP1, so I'm disappointed for myself, and also for Kevin."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "A miserable day today. It must be our worst day since we started here a year-and-a-half ago. I don't know where to start with all that happened. We crashed two cars in FP1. One was pretty heavily damaged, but thanks to the hard work of the guys we at least got Kevin out so he could do a few laps. Romain's car was less damaged and he could get out, but we just struggled to find a balance. It's going from oversteer to understeer and we haven't found out why yet, so we keep on working. Hopefully, tomorrow we know more and do better and get back to our normal selves."

Renault

Nico Hulkenberg: "We had to fight to find grip at times today, but this was just an aspect of a pretty usual Friday for us. The car feels pretty decent so it's just the standard Friday working through the data to find the best balance and set-up for of tomorrow."

Jolyon Palmer: "It wasn't the end to the day that anyone wanted, however FP1 looked good. Starting the weekend in the top ten was positive, even if I suffered from a damaged front wing and floor after running wide and feeling the consequences of the new kerbs. My car didn't feel right from the start of FP2, and this contributed to me putting it in the wall. Looking to tomorrow, we're going to go over the set-up with a fine tooth comb as we know there's definitely good potential. My side of the garage has a bit of work to do so there'll be some cold drinks waiting for them at the end of the weekend to say thanks."

Sauber

Pascal Wehrlein: "Of course, I am disappointed about having crashed into the barrier during FP2 - fortunately, I am feeling ok. We did have some positive moments before that in testing the new aero update. We are now working on looking into the data to understand the causes of the incident in more detail. I hope that we will be able to perform well for the rest of the weekend."

Marcus Ericsson: "The day started off quite well for me. We were able to make some improvements on the car side with the new aero update, although it is not visible on the timesheets yet. The car felt good in terms of driving from the beginning of FP1 onwards. FP2 was a bit less smooth than the morning session, so we are now working on understanding how to optimize the car's setup for tomorrow and Sunday."

Pirelli

Mario Isola, Head of Car Racing: "The new asphalt laid before the race last year showed itself to be smooth and offer good grip one year on; and its dark colour also means that it increases track temperature. Track temperature already started quite off warm in FP1 and then got around eight degrees hotter in FP2, with the supersoft tyre consistently quickest in both sessions. We were able to effectively assess the lap time differences between the soft and supersoft, which will be the main race tyres, but there's still a question mark about degradation due to the long runs being interrupted by the two red flags in FP2. At the front in particular, the pace seems very closely matched.''