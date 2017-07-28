Hulkenberg faces grid drop in Hungary

Nico Hulkenberg is set for a grid penalty at the Hungarian Grand Prix after an unscheduled gearbox change ahead of final practice.

Hulkenberg finished Friday practice at the Hungaroring seventh fastest, meaning his Renault was the best of the rest behind the top three teams Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. However, he will now face a five-place drop from wherever he qualifies on Saturday.

Under the regulations, a driver's gearbox is required to last six consecutive races and any break in the cycle results in a five-place grid penalty.

The gearbox rule exists as a way to save costs by limiting the amount of expensive drivetrain components fitted to a car over the course of the year. The rule only applies to the Saturday and Sunday of a race weekend, meaning the gearbox fitted to Hulkenberg's car during Friday practice would not have been the one that had the problem.