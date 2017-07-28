        <
        >

          Hulkenberg faces grid drop in Hungary

          play
          Maurice's Memories: Hungarian Grand Prix (2:12)

          Maurice Hamilton remembers F1's first race behind the Iron Curtain, the 1986 Hungarian Grand Prix. (2:12)

          1:48 PM ET
          • Laurence EdmondsonF1 Editor
            Close
              • Joined ESPN in 2009
              • An FIA accredited F1 journalist since 2011

          Nico Hulkenberg is set for a grid penalty at the Hungarian Grand Prix after an unscheduled gearbox change ahead of final practice.

          Hulkenberg finished Friday practice at the Hungaroring seventh fastest, meaning his Renault was the best of the rest behind the top three teams Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. However, he will now face a five-place drop from wherever he qualifies on Saturday.

          Under the regulations, a driver's gearbox is required to last six consecutive races and any break in the cycle results in a five-place grid penalty.

          The gearbox rule exists as a way to save costs by limiting the amount of expensive drivetrain components fitted to a car over the course of the year. The rule only applies to the Saturday and Sunday of a race weekend, meaning the gearbox fitted to Hulkenberg's car during Friday practice would not have been the one that had the problem.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.