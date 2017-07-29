HUNGARORING -- Sebastian Vettel secured his second pole position of the season in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix as Kimi Raikkonen made it an all-Ferrari front row for Sunday's grid.

The result marks a return to form for Ferrari, which, prior to Saturday, had not scored a pole position since May's Monaco Grand Prix. Vettel's 1:16.276 pole position doubled as a new track record at the Hungaroring, but could have been even quicker if Vettel had not lost time in the final sector of his second attempt in Q3.

Nevertheless, his initial banker lap was enough to hold off his rivals, including teammate Raikkonen who improved from fifth to second on his final lap to finish 0.168s off Vettel. Raikkonen's time snatched a potential front row grid position from Valtteri Bottas, who was the fastest Mercedes driver in qualifying and will start Sunday's race from third.

Lewis Hamilton complained of vibrations from his tyres throughout the session and had to settle for fourth, 0.431s off Vettel's best effort. He aborted his first attempt in Q3 when he lost the rear of his car through Turn 4 and the balance of his car still appeared to be missing when he set his best effort of 1:16.693.

Max Verstappen took fifth on the grid for Red Bull, just 0.104s off Hamilton, and 0.021s quicker than teammate Daniel Ricciardo in sixth. Nico Hulkenberg hauled his Renault to seventh but is due to drop to 12th place on the grid when his five-place gearbox penalty is applied ahead of Sunday's race.

That will promote Fernando Alonso to seventh place in the McLaren-Honda -- his joint best grid position of the season along with Spain -- ahead of teammate Stoffel Vandoorne in eighth place. Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz qualified tenth but will move to ninth once Hulkenberg's penalty is factored in.

Jolyon Palmer was knocked out in Q2 after setting a time 0.760s slower than Renault teammate Hulkenberg in the same session. He was just 0.080s faster than Esteban Ocon, beating the Force India driver to 11th, while Daniil Kvyat was a further 0.043s off Palmer in 13th. Sergio Perez took 14th on the grid ahead of Romain Grosjean who complained of an unusual amount of front-left locking into Turn 6 on his hot lap.

Kevin Magnussen missed out on a place in Q2 despite setting an identical time to Perez at the end of Q1. Because the Force India driver set his time earlier in the session, he was given 15th place ahead of Magnussen, who had to settle for 16th on the grid and an early end to his afternoon. Lance Stroll was 17th fastest in the Williams, just 0.007s off Magnussen and Perez, and 0.737s ahead of Pascal Wehrlein's Sauber in 18th.

After Felipe Massa pulled out of the race weekend due to spates of dizziness during final practice, Paul di Resta qualified the second Williams 19th on his surprise return to F1. Di Resta completed just 11 laps during Q1 but saved his best for last as he managed to jump ahead of Sauber's Marcus Ericsson in the closing minutes of Q1. Sunday's race will be di Resta's first F1 start since the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix where he finished 11th for Force India.