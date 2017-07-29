HUNGARORING -- After being called up for qualifying with less than two hours' notice in Hungary, Paul di Resta admitted being "scared, nervous, anxious" at his first proper Formula One session since 2013.

Di Resta was drafted in when Felipe Massa cut final practice short due to dizziness, something which had prompted a hospital visit on Friday evening. It meant the Scot -- Williams' official reserve driver -- replaced the Brazilian driver for his F1 appearance since the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Despite his limited preparation Di Resta turned in an impressive performance, qualifying ahead of Sauber's Marcus Ericsson in 19th but finishing just 0.8s off a place in Q2 and 0.7s behind Williams teammate Lance Stroll.

Speaking about his sudden elevation to racing duties, Di Resta said: "Diving straight in, I am not going to lie I was scared, nervous, anxious... I haven't driven one of these cars for three-and-a-half years apart from 10 laps I did in a 2014 car and you get thrown into qualifying which is the deepest of all deep, jumping off a cliff and seeing how you can fight for survival."

Mark Sutton/Sutton Images

It marked Di Resta's first experience of Formula One's new generation of cars. Despite completing just 12 laps in total he clearly enjoyed the experience.

"These cars are top of their game and it is like being back at home driving the best balanced car you have ever driven. The team prepared me as best I could in an hour and a half. I had a small lock up but that is just the braking style and how the car is set up to try and save the tyres over the course of the grand prix."

Talking of his time in the car specifically, he said: "I felt quite comfortable quite quickly, but when I got of the pit limiter I built myself up slowly and was improving hald a second a lap so there is plenty of potential there. From that you carry all of Felipe's brake and steering wheel settings, everything you try and work through a weekend to do, but it is difficult."