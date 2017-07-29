After securing Ferrari's first pole position since the Monaco Grand Prix in May, Sebastian Vettel has heaped praise on the handling of his Ferrari as it locked out the front row for the third time in 2017.

Vettel claimed his 49th career pole position at the Hungaroring and will be confident going into tomorrow's race after winning the 2015 grand prix during his first season for the team. Raikkonen will join him on the front row of the grid, and with title rival Lewis Hamilton in fourth, it's a great opportunity for the German to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship, which stands at just one point.

"The car to be honest all day today has been incredible,'' Vettel said. "I think we did a good step forward, really enjoyable. I like this track a lot. To have the car in the right window, to have the sun shining, to have people around, that's what it's about. It was good fun. A front row for us which is incredible, and now we're looking forward to tomorrow.''

Mark Sutton/Sutton Images

The four-time champion said he is remaining focused on the task at hand rather than the overall championship standings, a philosophy he has maintained since the season opener in Melbourne.

"To be honest, numbers... I was decent I would say at maths at school, but it's way too early. I think we go racing, we go flat out. That's what we've been doing in the first races and that's what we keep doing. It's the only way to succeed. Certainly, we have a lot of boost from people here at home and in Italy. It can't be any better than that. The main thing is to enjoy.''