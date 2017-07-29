Kimi Raikkonen believes he could have claimed pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix had he not made a mistake on his final flying lap in Q3.

Raikkonen had set the fastest first sector time on his last effort but ran slightly wide under braking into the chicane and ultimately finished second, 0.168s adrift of polesitter and teammate Sebastian Vettel. Despite qualifying on the front-row for the fourth time this season, the Finn admits he was disappointed to miss out on his second pole of 2017.

When asked if his final lap had felt good, Raikkonen replied: "Actually not too good. The start was good and the end was not too bad but then at the chicane I braked on the outside kerb and got loose and really threw it away there. It was decent enough still for second place but it's a bit disappointing. I felt I had it quite comfortably but couldn't really finish it."

Lars Baron/Getty Images

The Hungaroring was expected to play into the hands of Ferrari and that proved to be the case as the Italian outfit secured its third front-row lock-out of the year. Although Ferrari dominated on Saturday, Raikkonen insists it was never a certainty following Red Bull's impressive display during Friday practice.

"If you purely look at lap times yes [Ferrari looked strong], but if you look at yesterday, it wasn't the easiest day and today we've been pretty happy with things," he explained. "I managed to improve my car for qualifying and I must say we are happy with how they are handling now and so far, so good. But tomorrow is going to be a long race and a hard battle so we have to keep going."